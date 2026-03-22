2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 2nd-round mock draft predictions
33. New York Jets: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
34. Arizona Cardinals: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
35. Tennessee Titans: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
37. New York Giants: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
38. Houston Texans (from Washington Commanders): Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
39. Cleveland Browns: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
42. New Orleans Saints: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
43. Miami Dolphins: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
44. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys): Ty Simpson, CB, Alabama
45. Baltimore Ravens: Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
47. Indianapolis Colts: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
48. Atlanta Falcons: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
49. Minnesota Vikings: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
50. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
51. Carolina Panthers: Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech
52. Green Bay Packers: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU
54. Philadelphia Eagles: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
57. Chicago Bears: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
58. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
59. Houston Texans: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
60. Chicago Bears (from Buffalo Bills): Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
61. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
62. Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
63. New England Patriots: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
64. Seattle Seahawks: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
Aside from a few teams making their debut in this mock draft here in the second round, we've got the New York Giants finally addressing the running back position by taking Notre Dame's Jadarian Price after missing out on Jeremiyah Love in the 1st round. The Giants have been rumored to be interested in many backs this offseason, including Love and free agent Kenneth Walker, but they haven't landed anyone.
Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy might not be cutting it for the new coaching staff, so Price comes in as the presumptive new lead back.
We've also got the New York Jets taking a shot here on Ty Simpson, and they might have to do that at the top of the round. We'll see which teams are interested in taking a chance on Simpson with how little experience he has starting at the college level, but he has the type of talent teams simply will risk their jobs over.
And in the second round, is it really that dramatic? It's a risk worth taking if you're the Jets or Browns in this round.
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