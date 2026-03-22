2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 3rd-round predictions

65. Arizona Cardinals: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

66. Tennessee Titans: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

68. Philadelphia Eagles (from New York Jets): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

69. Houston Texans (from New York Giants): Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

70. Cleveland Browns: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

71. Washington Commanders: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

73. New Orleans Saints: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

75. Miami Dolphins: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Dallas Cowboys): Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

78. Indianapolis Colts: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

79. Atlanta Falcons: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

80. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Detroit Lions): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

82. Minnesota Vikings: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

83. Carolina Panthers: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

84. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

86. Los Angeles Chargers: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

87. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles): Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

89. Chicago Bears: Bud Clark, DB, TCU

90. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

91. Buffalo Bills: Sam Hecht, OL, Kansas State

92. Dallas Cowboys (from San Francisco 49ers): Devin Moore, CB, Florida

93. Los Angeles Rams: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa

94. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

95. New England Patriots: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida

96. Seattle Seahawks: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

97. Minnesota Vikings (comp): Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

98. Philadelphia Eagles (comp): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp): Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (comp): Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

We've got a couple of interesting quarterback selections here in this round to discuss, the first of which is the Arizona Cardinals taking a shot on North Dakota State signal caller Cole Payton. Payton is a scrambler, more than most quarterbacks coming out of the college ranks, but he's got skills that have the NFL very intrigued. To the point that he's considered a mortal lock for Day 2 at this stage.

On almost the complete opposite end of the round, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a third-round dart throw on Drew Allar of Penn State. Allar is one of the most polarizing prospects in the class who has been getting talked about for a really long time thanks to his tools, but he's got the flashes that will have NFL teams drooling no matter what.

We've also got the Eagles taking the heir apparent to Dallas Goedert in this round with their selection of Ohio State tight end Max Klare, and the Buccaneers doubling up on the linebacker position with Kyle Louis. Louis is an interesing stylistic contrast to other linebackers in this class as a very small player at the position who can almost function as an extra defensive back in certain situations.