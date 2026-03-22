2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 3rd-round predictions
65. Arizona Cardinals: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
66. Tennessee Titans: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Keionte Scott, DB, Miami
68. Philadelphia Eagles (from New York Jets): Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
69. Houston Texans (from New York Giants): Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State
70. Cleveland Browns: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
71. Washington Commanders: Kamari Ramsey, DB, USC
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
73. New Orleans Saints: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
75. Miami Dolphins: Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Dallas Cowboys): Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
78. Indianapolis Colts: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
79. Atlanta Falcons: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
80. Baltimore Ravens: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Detroit Lions): Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
82. Minnesota Vikings: Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State
83. Carolina Panthers: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona
84. Green Bay Packers: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
86. Los Angeles Chargers: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
87. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles): Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
89. Chicago Bears: Bud Clark, DB, TCU
90. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
91. Buffalo Bills: Sam Hecht, OL, Kansas State
92. Dallas Cowboys (from San Francisco 49ers): Devin Moore, CB, Florida
93. Los Angeles Rams: Logan Jones, OL, Iowa
94. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
95. New England Patriots: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida
96. Seattle Seahawks: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
97. Minnesota Vikings (comp): Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
98. Philadelphia Eagles (comp): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
99. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp): Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (comp): Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
We've got a couple of interesting quarterback selections here in this round to discuss, the first of which is the Arizona Cardinals taking a shot on North Dakota State signal caller Cole Payton. Payton is a scrambler, more than most quarterbacks coming out of the college ranks, but he's got skills that have the NFL very intrigued. To the point that he's considered a mortal lock for Day 2 at this stage.
On almost the complete opposite end of the round, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers taking a third-round dart throw on Drew Allar of Penn State. Allar is one of the most polarizing prospects in the class who has been getting talked about for a really long time thanks to his tools, but he's got the flashes that will have NFL teams drooling no matter what.
We've also got the Eagles taking the heir apparent to Dallas Goedert in this round with their selection of Ohio State tight end Max Klare, and the Buccaneers doubling up on the linebacker position with Kyle Louis. Louis is an interesing stylistic contrast to other linebackers in this class as a very small player at the position who can almost function as an extra defensive back in certain situations.
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