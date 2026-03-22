2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Arizona Cardinals might have the worst roster in the NFL at this point, and they’re going to need a couple more draft classes to fix it. Especially with the dead cap from the Kyler Murray contract now being part of the equation, this is a multi-year rebuilding situation, and they just need core players at premium positions who can make an impact as fast as possible.

This is not a great draft class for some positions, but pass rushers seem to be overflowing at the top of most boards out there, and David Bailey is undoubtedly one of the best.

Bailey can play with his hand in the ground or standing up, so defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will get a chance to use him as a bit of a chess piece. He’s got the type of pass rush ability that translates immediately to the next level.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Titans are in a pretty great position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Head coach Robert Saleh has a franchise QB in place, he’s assembled a really strong staff, and the Titans just had a really strong start to the offseason in NFL Free Agency. They also made a trade, sending T’Vondre Sweat to the Jets for former first-round pick Jermaine Johnson.

The Titans have revamped their defensive front, and even though they still have needs defensively, it’s impossible to pass on a talent like Jeremiyah Love, who could make life so much easier for a young quarterback like Cam Ward.

Even with Tony Pollard on the roster, the Titans’ roster is already strong enough on paper that they could make some noise in the AFC South this season. Adding a player like Love would push them even closer to the goal of upending everyone else in the division.