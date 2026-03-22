2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The New York Giants started off the 2026 offseason the right way by bringing in John Harbaugh as their new head coach. They’ve got a talented roster on both sides of the ball, but obviously, a lot of injury question marks heading into this upcoming season.

This will be a big year for a number of people in the Giants’ organization, likely somewhat of an audition year as they get ready for the John Harbaugh “era”, if everything goes well. That means general manager Joe Schoen needs to do whatever it takes to put the best possible team together for Harbaugh, and Sonny Styles can be a major impact player for a defense that already has a lot of really strong pieces.

Styles is an ultra-athletic prospect at the linebacker position with outstanding size and versatility. He’s a weapon who can be used in coverage, as a pass rusher, and just flying around as an off-ball linebacker.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

As much as I’ve opposed this idea in the past, I can’t deny the possibility of the Browns going after Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling here with the 6th overall pick. New head coach Todd Monken came up to the NFL from the Georgia program back in 2023, so he’s going to get as good of a personal evaluation on Freeling from his old boss Kirby Smart as he will any prospect in this class.

Freeling is also one of the true left tackles in this draft class with true left tackle traits. Sometimes you can project guys from one side to the other, but the Browns have already made a number of major renovations to their offensive line this offseason, and Freeling could simply be the final piece of the puzzle.

He’s big, long, athletic, and while he’s raw in some areas of his game, the Browns can afford to be patient while they let him go hit his marks in the running game and bowl people over.