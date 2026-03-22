2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons): Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Rams are loaded on both sides of the ball, especially after bringing in a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players – Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson – to upgrade the cornerback position. The revamping of the secondary continues here as the Rams simultaneously get another playmaker for their defensive backfield, while also taking the best player on the board.

Caleb Downs is typically regarded as a top-10 prospect, if not top-5 overall, and he has the type of versatility NFL coaches covet in their defensive backs. He might not be playing outside corner anytime soon, but for a team like the Rams, he can play in the slot, he can play in the dime, he can play deep, and ultimately just give them another weapon as they load up for a Super Bowl run.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Oh look, it’s the Baltimore Ravens back in the first round! Who could have thought that the biggest trade of the 2026 offseason would be called back because of a failed physical?

The Ravens and Raiders took their Maxx Crosby trade, and everyone got a mulligan. The Ravens got their draft picks back, as well as Trey Hendrickson in free agency. The Raiders got a motivated Maxx Crosby back on their roster after big spending in NFL Free Agency.

And with the mulligan giving the Ravens a second chance here in the 1st round, they have to go after Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane. He’s a perfect fit to slot in at the left guard position as Baltimore will likely have to do some renovating on the interior following the loss of Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders.