2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Buccaneers are sticking close to home here in the 1st round of this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, taking Miami’s star pass rusher Akheem Mesidor and making it two Hurricanes pass rushers in the top 15 overall picks.

Although Mesidor is going to be older as a rookie this coming season (turns 25 in early April), he’s also pro-ready off the edge with his expansive pass rush arsenal and ideal size for the edge rusher position. Mesidor has been getting hands-on coaching from former Dolphins pass rusher and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who has close ties with Bucs head coach Todd Bowles from their time together in Miami.

The ties that bind are crucial in the NFL. And Mesidor fills one of the Buccaners’ most obvious needs as we watched this team completely collapse in the second half of last season.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Jets have Garrett Wilson (for now) and AD Mitchella the wide receiver position, but not much other than that.

And the AD Mitchell pickup in the trade to acquire Sauce Gardner was really a dart throw at Mitchell’s talent. The depth chart at receiver is weak, and the Jets have every reason to take advantage of a player like Jordyn Tyson still being on the board here for Geno Smith and whoever ends up being their quarterback of the future.

Tyson is one of the top big-play threats in this year’s draft, and a player who feels like he’s getting devalued for no other reason than the passage of time. Perhaps the one reason his stock is cooling is that teams have questions about his overall durability, but the talent is undeniable.