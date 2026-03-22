2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Maybe there were more fans of the Detroit Lions who saw the Taylor Decker cut coming, but that was a move that took me and many others by surprise. The Lions opened up a gaping hole at the left tackle position, so they’re going to have to figure out a way to fix that position while they’re still in this Super Bowl window.

A prospect like Kadyn Proctor could step in and be an immediate starter for Detroit, and this might be the best long-term landing spot for him.

Proctor is ultra-talented, he has phenomenal size, and he’s an athletic big man. The questions surrounding his game have not really been about what you see on the field, but the management of his weight off of it. If the Lions can help him get that under control consistently, he’s going to start for a long time in the NFL.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

This is one of the best draft classes at the safety position that we’ve seen in quite some time. The top of the class is great with players like Caleb Downs, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Dillon Thieneman all likely landing in the top 25 players on most teams’ boards.

The order in which they all fall will be dependent on how NFL teams view their projection and what they might be missing. The Vikings obviously said goodbye this offseason to Harrison Smith, who has been the heart and soul of their defense for a long time.

Without Smith in the fold, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is going to need someone he can trust on the back end in all aspects of playing the safety position, and Dillon Thieneman might be the best all-around playmaker, with McNeil-Warren a better option in the box and attacking.