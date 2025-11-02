2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

5. Cleveland Browns: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

You wouldn’t think winning two games would put the Browns in this kind of rough position, but here we are. And still, you can’t help but think landing Dante Moore here would be a pretty great “consolation” for Cleveland, which needs a fresh start at the QB position. This team needs to rid itself of the albatross contract that is Deshaun Watson, and just rid themselves of that point in Cleveland sports history. Moore represents a clear direction for the future, even with his lack of experience relative to other QBs coming out in recent years.

6. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The New York Giants just need a string of good luck health-wise, and they might actually have a little something cooking. In terms of roster needs, you could really go a number of different directions here, but offensive line is not a bad idea. With Andrew Thomas locking down one side, the Giants could use Spencer Fano to replace Jermaine Eluemunor for the long haul at right tackle, or kick him inside until they’re ready to make that move.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Pete Carroll did not sign up for a long-term quarterback rebuilding project with the Raiders, so if the Raiders move off of Geno Smith next offseason, I would think it would be for a veteran player at the position. Though at this point, who is going to be available? The Raiders might be looking at the short-term bandages at QB while upgrading their atrocious defense. The Raiders here get one of the most fascinating playmakers in all of college footbal in Arvell Reese, who has drawn some lofty comparisons already, even some to Micah Parsons.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the toughest teams to project for the 2026 offseason right now, because nobody has a clue what’s going to be happening at their quarterback position. Regardless, with Jonah Williams hitting free agency, we at least have one soft-toss of a need at right tackle, and Francis Mauigoa could be a great value here in the top 10 overall.