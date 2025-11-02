2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals will be looking at the offensive line as well as the entire defensive side of the ball in next year’s draft. We’ll see if they get anything in return for Trey Hendrickson at the trade deadline, or if they hold firm, but the EDGE position could be a need for the second year in a row. Here, we just have them taking the best overall defensive player in the class (according to some) in Caleb Downs, who might fall into a nice value slot because of the way the NFL devalues safeties in the draft.

10. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

With the way we saw the Ravens playing upon Lamar Jackson’s return to the field, I wouldn’t get too used to seeing them in this position as it pertains to the NFL Draft. The Ravens are more likely to be picking close to or within the 20s than they are the top 10 overall. With that said, I don’t think it would be shocking to anyone to see the Ravens grab an edge rusher in the first round, especially because they moved off of former first-rounder Odafe Oweh (trade to Chargers).

11. Washington Commanders: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Washington Commanders have been able to patch together some pass rush this season, but they definitely are not set for the long term off the edge with the combination of Dorance Armstrong, Von Miller, and Jacob Martin. Still, you have to tip your cap to Dan Quinn, who’s got those guys combining for 13 sacks and 23 QB hits already this season. Another young piece off the edge is still a necessity, and TJ Parker has been considered a 1st-round caliber guy for a long time now.

12. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

When they picked up an extra first-round pick in a trade with the Falcons last Spring, it got everybody thinking that the Rams might be prepared for a move at the quarterback position. This would be more of the Jordan Love/Aaron Rodgers type of situation than anything, because Matthew Stafford is playing well, but LaNorris Sellers would be an interesting QB of the future for Sean McVay and the Rams.