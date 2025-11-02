2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

13. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

With the injury to Aaron Jones this year, the need at running back has been amplified for the Minnesota Vikings. The early struggles of JJ McCarthy have amplified it even further. What we have here is the need for a running game to take the pressure off of a quarterback, and the Vikings don’t have the personnel for that right now. Jeremiyah Love could be exactly what this team needs to give the offense balance going forward.

14. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Houston Texans have elite edge rushers, but they have a clear need for a talent infusion on the interior defensive line. Peter Woods has been considered a top-10, top-5 type of guy for the longest time now, and if Houston could get him in the first round, they’d probably be dancing around their war room. The #1 defense in the NFL so far this season would be getting even scarier up front with this pick.

15. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

After trading away Micah Parsons, you can only guess where the Dallas Cowboys might be looking with their top pick in next year’s draft. With two selections thanks to the trade with the Packers, the Cowboys can go best defensive player available here, and David Bailey has become a rather interesting candidate for the top-15 picks. He’s been an elite pass rusher this season, transferring from Stanford, and Dallas would be feeling good with Donovan Ezeiruaku showing his pass rush abilities and growth weekly.

16. Carolina Panthers: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Carolina Panthers are another team out there right now that just needs pieces on the defensive side of the ball. There is no wrong choice here if they are going after defensive players, but I think that’s where they need to attack. Mansoor Delane has emerged as the potential top cornerback in this year’s class and the Panthers would get the chance to pair him up with Jaycee Horn, who just got a big-money deal from the team back in May.