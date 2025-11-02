2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

17. Chicago Bears: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

As much as we saw the Detroit Lions’ offense blossom when they got the combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, it all started with the team’s consistent investment in the offensive line. The Chicago Bears need to follow that blueprint and keep adding to that offensive line until it’s a dominant unit. Kadyn Proctor is a polarizing prospect at this point, but NFL teams will always bet on guys with his combination of size and athleticism.

18. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

After taking a quarterback earlier in round one, the Cleveland Browns get a much-needed weapon at wide receiver to go with Dante Moore. The regression of Jerry Jeudy has been a huge area of concern at this point, and Cleveland’s offensive weaponry could continue to get a youth overhaul. Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. have been outstanding, and Makai Lemon could give them a new go-to threat on the outside.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

It’s almost cliché at this point to take a quarterback with the Steleers’ first-round pick in 2026 NFL mock drafts, but I don’t hate this idea here with Garrett Nussmeier. Nussmeier is not spectacular in terms of his physical traits or arm talent, but he’s a great point guard and will be able to pick up an NFL offense immediately. The Steelers are one of the oldest rosters in the league, so this team’s plan post-Aaron Rodgers will be fascinating.

20. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The 49ers had to use their primary NFL Draft capital on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are still using assets ahead of the NFL trade deadline to supplement on that side of the ball. The renovations defensively may not be finished, but the 49ers also have to think about the future of their offensive line after Trent Williams retires. Caleb Lomu, or another top-tier offensive tackle prospect, could fit well here.