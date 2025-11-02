2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

21. Los Angeles Chargers: LT Overton, EDGE/DL, Alabama

The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from Joey Bosa in the 2025 offseason, and we might see them continue to try and overhaul off the edge and on the defensive line in 2026. The injury to Khalil Mack amplified the need, and the team even struck a trade for former first-round pick Odafe Oweh to compensate. They would love to add a versatile piece for the defensive front like LT Overton, who is long, quick, and physical.

22. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

At some point in next year’s NFL Draft, some team is going to take a chance on the talent of Jermod McCoy, whose stock has dropped a bit because of his recovery time from a major knee injury in January. While he shouldn’t be expected to be at full strength at this point, it’s likely that if his stock drops at all in the 2026 NFL Draft, some team (like the Chiefs) is going to cash in for a steal. The losses in the secondary for KC have been notable in recent years, and McCoy would be a fun dart throw at this point.

23. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

We saw the Rams maybe show their hand a little bit for next year’s NFL Draft when they swung a trade with the Titans for cornerback Roger McCreary. The Rams have very few glaring roster needs going into next offseason, and they have two first-round picks. They should be considered a major threat in the offseason to make a notable veteran player trade, whatever that might look like. Or they could keep both picks and get cost-controlled players at premium positions like QB and CB.

24. Detroit Lions: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

I didn’t think the Detroit Lions did enough to supplement their depth off the edge in the 2025 offseason, and I’m sticking to that assessment for the time being. After investing nearly a billion dollars in the core of their franchise, the Lions need as many cost-controlled players as they can get at the premium positions, and getting a value like Cashius Howell here in the later portion of the first round would be massive. He could contribute right away.