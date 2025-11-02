2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

25. Buffalo Bills: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the rumor mill has been swirling around the Buffalo Bills and the wide receiver position. They obviously had to use a number of assets in the 2025 NFL Draft to try and upgrade the defensive front, but they’ll shift to the other side of the ball in 2026 and get Josh Allen the weapons he needs. Carnell Tate is the latest from the Ohio State program and will be an instant hit at the next level. You can take Ohio State WRs to the bank at this point.

26. Seattle Seahawks: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Mike Macdonald took a big risk moving on from Ryan Grubb, Geno Smith, and DK Metcalf in the 2025 offseason, but it’s paid off tremendously. The new-look offense for the Seahawks has been outstanding, and the defense has matched them. The Seattle defense has talent at all three levels already, but Macdonald loves rangy, athletic linebackers with the ability to cover, and Sonny Styles would be the perfect fit for his scheme.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

At some point, the “ageless” Lavonte David is going to call it a career. The Bucs already had to move on from a failed former first-rounder in Devin White, and SirVocea Dennis will be entering a contract year next year. It’s not a bad idea for this team to get out ahead of a need at the linebacker position, and CJ Allen is one of a number of players who could buck recent trends and get picked in the top 32 overall.

28. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

At this point in the first round, the Denver Broncos would be licking their chops for the chance to take a mismatch weapon for the offense like Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon. Evan Engram signed a two-year deal with the Broncos, so he’ll be on the roster next year, but the tight end position in Denver has taken on some injuries this year, and Sean Payton loves to mix and match personnel. Sadiq’s toughness will endear him to a coach like Payton, and he’d be a great additional weapon for quarterback Bo Nix.