2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

29. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Patriots are one of a number of teams in the league right now that might be sniffing around wide receiver help at the trade deadline. The fact that they are looking for help now almost certainly means they’ll be looking for help later, as well. The allure of adding a big-bodied receiver like Denzel Boston for quarterback Drake Maye is obvious. Put his catch radius with Maye’s ability to push the ball downfield, and you might have the league’s next unstoppable duo.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

It’s about time for Howie Roseman to return to his roots of going after defensive front players in the early rounds of the draft, loading up on pass rushers. Once again, you can look for clues in the way teams are operating right now to figure out what they’re going to do later on. The Eagles brought Brandon Graham out of retirement and still might be in the mix for edge rusher help at the deadline. Matayo Uiagalelei seems to be on the cusp of 1st-round status after being locked into 1st-round projections for months.

31. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Once again, with two first-round picks, the Cowboys can just go with the best defensive players on their board with each selection. The linebacker position has been atrocious for this team, and while Kenneth Murray is a problem currently, the health of Demarvion Overshown might be a bigger issue over the long haul. The Cowboys need to address this position and fans would probably go nuts to see Anthony Hill turn in his longhorns for a star on his helmet.

32. Indianapolis Colts: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for an offseason in which they pay Daniel Jones a lot of money, move on from Anthony Richardson, and likely just pour their primary draft assets into upgrading the defense. This is one of the most dynamic rosters in the NFL right now offensively, and while the defense isn’t on that same level, they are no slouches, either. Colton Hood has been outstanding this year for Tennessee and has big-time ball skills.