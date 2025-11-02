2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions

33. New York Jets: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

34. Tennessee Titans: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

35. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

36. Miami Dolphins: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

37. New York Giants: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

38. Cleveland Browns: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

39. Arizona Cardinals: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

40. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah World, OL, Oregon

41. Baltimore Ravens: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

42. Houston Texans: Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan

43. Cincinnati Bengals: Trevor Goosby, OL, Texas

44. Minnesota Vikings: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

45. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn

46. Atlanta Falcons: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

47. Dallas Cowboys: Kamari Ramsey, SAF, USC

48. Carolina Panthers: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

49. Jacksonville Jaguars: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

50. Chicago Bears: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

52. Los Angeles Chargers: Domonique Orange, DL, Tennessee

53. Kansas City Chiefs: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

54. San Francisco 49ers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

55. Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

56. Los Angeles Rams: Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

57. Seattle Seahawks: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

58. Buffalo Bills: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

59. Denver Broncos: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

61. Philadelphia Eagles: Austin Barber, OL, Florida

62. New England Patriots: Damon Wilson Jr., EDGE, Missouri

63. Green Bay Packers: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

64. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

We’ve got a lot of intrigue to unpack here in this second round. The Miami Dolphins start off the drama with a quarterback selection at #36 overall. You can “Insert QB Here” but I wonder if the Dolphins will be a player in the offseason at the QB position if Tua Tagovailoa becomes a potential trade candidate. A new GM and possibly a new head coach will want a fresh start at QB, and a 2nd-round dart throw could bridge the gap for a year.

The Atlanta Falcons make their first pick as well by taking Penn State cornerback AJ Harris, who is considered one of the top corners in this class. He’d be a steal in the middle of the second.

The Jaguars also made their first pick here (Travis Hunter trade) and get arguably the TE2 of the entire class. Max Klare can catch, he can block, and he can play immediately. Jacksonville has been rumored to be interested in upgrading tight end at the trade deadline, and I also can’t shake the idea that they’ll try to recoup that 1st-round pick by maybe trading Brian Thomas Jr. in the offseason.

The Green Bay Packers are the last team to make a first selection in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and the target position is obvious: Cornerback. The Packers need help in the secondary, and honestly, that would sort of complete their roster. DJ McKinney has size, length, and ball skills the Packers covet.