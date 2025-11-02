2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-round predictions
33. New York Jets: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
34. Tennessee Titans: Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa
35. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida
36. Miami Dolphins: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
37. New York Giants: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon
38. Cleveland Browns: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State
39. Arizona Cardinals: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
40. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah World, OL, Oregon
41. Baltimore Ravens: A’Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon
42. Houston Texans: Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan
43. Cincinnati Bengals: Trevor Goosby, OL, Texas
44. Minnesota Vikings: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia
45. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, OL, Auburn
46. Atlanta Falcons: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State
47. Dallas Cowboys: Kamari Ramsey, SAF, USC
48. Carolina Panthers: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
49. Jacksonville Jaguars: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
50. Chicago Bears: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee
52. Los Angeles Chargers: Domonique Orange, DL, Tennessee
53. Kansas City Chiefs: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
54. San Francisco 49ers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
55. Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
56. Los Angeles Rams: Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
57. Seattle Seahawks: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
58. Buffalo Bills: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
59. Denver Broncos: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami
61. Philadelphia Eagles: Austin Barber, OL, Florida
62. New England Patriots: Damon Wilson Jr., EDGE, Missouri
63. Green Bay Packers: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado
64. Indianapolis Colts: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
We’ve got a lot of intrigue to unpack here in this second round. The Miami Dolphins start off the drama with a quarterback selection at #36 overall. You can “Insert QB Here” but I wonder if the Dolphins will be a player in the offseason at the QB position if Tua Tagovailoa becomes a potential trade candidate. A new GM and possibly a new head coach will want a fresh start at QB, and a 2nd-round dart throw could bridge the gap for a year.
The Atlanta Falcons make their first pick as well by taking Penn State cornerback AJ Harris, who is considered one of the top corners in this class. He’d be a steal in the middle of the second.
The Jaguars also made their first pick here (Travis Hunter trade) and get arguably the TE2 of the entire class. Max Klare can catch, he can block, and he can play immediately. Jacksonville has been rumored to be interested in upgrading tight end at the trade deadline, and I also can’t shake the idea that they’ll try to recoup that 1st-round pick by maybe trading Brian Thomas Jr. in the offseason.
The Green Bay Packers are the last team to make a first selection in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and the target position is obvious: Cornerback. The Packers need help in the secondary, and honestly, that would sort of complete their roster. DJ McKinney has size, length, and ball skills the Packers covet.
