2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

9. Cincinnati Bengals - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

You really could not go wrong with any pick along the offensive line here for the Cincinnati Bengals, and this dysfunction in the Joe Burrow era is getting flat-out ridiculous. They have to get this right, period.

10. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Chiefs are missing a ton of talent on either side of the ball, but it's been quite some time since this team has had some juice at the running back position, so perhaps Jeremiyah Love could be a missing piece on offense.

11. Carolina Panthers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Bryce Young just does not feel like a franchise QB in my eyes, and the regime that took Young back in the 2023 NFL Draft is not there anymore, so that's notable. The Panthers grab Ty Simpson at pick 11 in this mock draft.

12. Houston Texans - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Offensive line. Offensive line. Offensive line.

Without shoring up this offensive line once and for all next offseason, the Texans aren't going to amount to much of anything.

13. Arizona Cardinals - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Cardinals have been a bit disappointing this year and, beyond needing some secondary help, could also use another weapon on offense at wide receiver or running back.

14. Dallas Cowboys - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

You know, that Micah Parsons player would be the missing piece for this Dallas Cowboys defense...

15. Los Angeles Rams - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Arguably the best non-QB in the entire country, Caleb Downs finds a home with one of the more stable franchises in the entire NFL.

16. Chicago Bears - Malaki Lemon, WR, USC

I do believe the Chicago Bears are building something sustainable on the offensive side of the ball. Adding to this strength would unlock a new level in 2026.