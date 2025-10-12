2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

17. Washington Commanders - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

With the oldest roster in the NFL, the Washington Commanders have to get younger just about everyone and might simply take the best player on their board.

18. Los Angeles Rams - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

At some point, the LA Rams are going to have to begin preparing for life after Matthew Stafford. Grabbing another tackle would be a good start. Will they take a QB in Round 2?

19. New England Patriots - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

I love what the New England Patriots have built this far and do think they can continue this into 2026 and beyond. Sonny Styles would be a great pick for the middle of their defense.

20. Denver Broncos - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos still need some type of long-term solution at the tight end position, and with the good fortune they have gotten from a couple of former Oregon Ducks on offense in Bo Nix and Troy Franklin, Kenyon Sadiq could follow suit for this franchise.

21. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The LA Chargers continue to fail Justin Herbert the longer they do not invest notable resources into the offensive line. It's no surprise that the Broncos are the most stable team right now in the AFC West - they have the best offensive and defensive line.

22. Minnesota Vikings - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Vikings have to be one of the more interesting teams in the NFL if you ask me. What do we make of their QB situation? JJ McCarthy is likely their QB in 2026, but Kevin O'Connell has a ton of success with other passers. After a strong offseason of a ton of additions, they add to the secondary in the first round.

23. Seattle Seahawks - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Two-straight cornerback picks sees the Seattle Seahawks grabbing Avieon Terrell. This offense has been cooking this year, and the defense is also quite good. Seattle stands at 3-2 through five weeks and are slowly becoming the team that Mike Macdonald envisions.

24. Dallas Cowboys - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys could really lay a strong foundation here and double-up on the defensive side of the ball.