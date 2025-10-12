2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

25. Philadelphia Eagles - Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles simply need to beef up their pass rush here in the 2026 NFL Draft. Both sides of the ball have struggled recently, and this team just does not feel all that good right now.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receivers typically go on to have a great deal of success in the NFL, so Carnell Tate's chances honestly seem pretty high, and Pittsburgh needs another WR.

27. Cleveland Browns - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Another wide receiver here in the first round, the Browns hold the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, so they can really do some damage here.

28. Detroit Lions - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

It still feels like the defense has been a slight issue for the Detroit Lions, but Brad Holmes is the best GM in the NFL in my opinion and is going to be able to rebound that side of the ball where needed.

29. Buffalo Bills - Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

Another team with some defensive issues is the Buffalo Bills, so Harold Perkins Jr might be a logical choice for the Bills. Buffalo having Josh Allen at QB really makes their lives a lot easier, as the offense is typically always going to be in a good spot.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-1 through five weeks and one of the best teams in the NFL. GM Jason Licht is also one of the best at what he does and has hit a ton of homeruns is the NFL Draft in recent years.

31. San Francisco 49ers - Austin Barber, OT, Florida

One area where it feels like the 49ers can always get a bit better is the offensive line. Austin Barber is the pick here at the bottom of the first round.

32. Indianapolis Colts - Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the main surprises of the NFL season thus far. GM Chris Ballard may have just saved his own job with the moves he made last offseason.