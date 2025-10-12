2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

33. New York Jets - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

After grabbing a quarterback in the first round, the New York Jets try to continue rebuilding the offensive side of the ball and grab Denzel Boston from Washington. The defense is something that Aaron Glenn should be able to figure out at some point.

34. Baltimore Ravens - Connor Lew, OC, Auburn

The Baltimore Ravens keep up the trenches selections and grab the best center in the country. This could indicate that their current center, Tyler Linderbaum, leaves in free agency this coming offseason, which feels like a possibility.

35. Miami Dolphins - Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

The Miami Dolphins have perhaps the worst secondary in the NFL, so they’ve got to address that unit at some point, but you could also take another player along the trenches here, and it would still make a lot of sense.

36. New Orleans Saints - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Spencer Rattler is definitely a QB I would keep my eye on in 2025 and into 2026. Kellen Moore is a strong offensive mind and should be able to make something happen here if he gets another weapon.

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Davis Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Besides QB and a series of other positions, the Las Vegas Raiders have constantly fielded bottom-tier secondaries for years now. They could try and fix that with Davis Igbinosun here at the top of the second round.

38. Tennessee Titans - Anto Saka, EDGE, Northwestern

After grabbing a wide receiver in the first round of this mock draft, the Tennessee Titans grab some defensive line help. This team could emerge as something in 2026 if they figure out the proper head coach and if the offseason hits on the right weaknesses as well. Wide receiver and pass rusher is a solid start.

39. Cleveland Browns - Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OT, Wake Forest

Quarterback. Wide receiver. Offensive tackle. The Cleveland Browns are really trying to fix this offense for years to come, and it’s a wise idea. The defense does have enough talent to where they don’t have to invest top-tier draft picks into it.

40. New York Giants - AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

The New York Giants grab some secondary help in the second round and take AJ Harris from Penn State after grabbing a top tackle in the first round.