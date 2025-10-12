2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

41. Kansas City Chiefs - DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

The secondary has seen a good bit of talent depart in recent years, and a lot of their success has come from some top-tier coaching, so it is time for GM Brett Veach to invest some high draft capital into the backend of their defense.

42. Carolina Panthers - Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Drew Shelton is a tackle from Penn State and could help usher in a new era with Ty Simpson at quarterback, signaling the end of the Bryce Young era. On paper, I do believe the Carolina Panthers are a bit better than people think.

43. Houston Texans - Parker Brailsford, OC, Alabama

Another top center comes off the board in the second round, and it’s clear how serious the Houston Texans are at fixing their offensive line in this NFL mock draft.

44. Arizona Cardinals - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

GM Monti Ossenfort might have a huge offseason coming in 2026, as I get the sense that QB Kyler Murray isn’t as safe as some think to return to the team as the starter. If that is the case, we could see the Cardinals doing something wild in the 2026 NFL Draft.

45. Cincinnati Bengals - Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

The Bengals now take to the defensive side of the ball after grabbing some tackle help in Round 1. Will Lee could be part of the missing players to at least get this defense into an average state when Joe Burrow returns next season.

46. Atlanta Falcons - Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-2 entering Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season and have seen their defense really make some strides this season, so the offense might actually be the focal point in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their first-rounder in 2026 belongs to the Los Angeles Rams.

47. Chicago Bears - Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

I would not rule out the Chicago Bears from making a run here in a couple of weeks, and we could be talking differently about this team when the 2026 offseason rolls around, and they could find themselves making some luxury picks in the NFL Draft.

48. Dallas Cowboys - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Dallas Cowboys are obviously striving to make a huge investment into their defense after the Micah Parsons’ departure, and I really think this team could turn into something notable in 2026.