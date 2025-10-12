2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

57. Philadelphia Eagles - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

I don’t know if you missed it, but the Philadelphia Eagles just do not have a strong pass rush, and GM Howie Roseman has to be flat-out sick watching this team over the past two weeks. I get the sense that Roseman is going to be on fire this coming offseason.

58. Pittsburgh Steelers - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Pittsburgh added some pieces in the secondary this offseason, but it’s a unit that needs some fresh blood for the long-term and some younger, more stable players.

59. Detroit Lions - Quincy Rhodes Jr, EDGE, Arkansas

The Detroit Lions keep it up along the defense and grab some pass rush help. Brad Holmes has a strong track record in the NFL Draft, so there is reason to believe that most of his high picks are going to pan out in some way.

60. Jacksonville Jaguars - Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars make their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, as they gave up their first-rounder this year to the Cleveland Browns for the right to take Travis Hunter second overall.

61. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Two straight picks along the defensive line for the Buccaneers indicate that this team wants to turn its defense into a strength. On paper, the Bucs really don’t have many weaknesses at all and could make some ‘roster hole’ type of selections here.

62. Buffalo Bills - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Buffalo Bills have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL and have to keep adding players to keep it that way. Teams that have top-tier units honestly have a tougher job to keep that unit in a good spot.

63. San Francisco 49ers - CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

The amount of wide receiver injuries that the San Francisco 49ers have had this season is flat-out insane. The Brandon Aiyuk contract just has not panned out thus far, so the 49ers have to get some more draft picks into the mix here.

64. Indianapolis Colts - Lance Heard, OT, Tennessee

Our final pick of this 2026 NFL Mock Draft is Lance Heard, a tackle from Tennessee, heading to the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have a great offensive line and have an opportunity to keep it like that if they play their cards right.