2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

19. Carolina Panthers - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

With right tackle Taylor Moton entering the final years of his contract with the Panthers, and Ikem Ekwonu having suffered a major patellar tendon injury earlier this year, both tackle spots could be a major need for the Panthers in the coming year or so.

Monroe Freeling is one of the more solid tackle prospects in this year’s class. He’s got the size, length, and ability to settle in at both tackle spots. Obviously, wherever he spends his time will depend on which team picks him.

With the top tight end in Sadiq off the board, the Panthers go forward with more offensive line help, and this unit was already quite solid in 2025.

We did see some growth this past season from Carolina - despite finishing with a losing record, both sides of the ball progressed, and this team won the division and did give the Rams some fits in the Wild Card Round.

However, at the end of the day, the Panthers success will again hinge on Bryce Young and if he can take another step forward after a rather average, but still improved, 2025 season.

20. Dallas Cowboys - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen would be a great pick for the Cowboys at slot 20. He’s not going to bring the insanely high upside with his raw playmaking, but his intelligence and steady presence are something that every NFL defense would covet. Dallas does double-dip on defense in this mock draft and has shored up some key positions.

In this specific mock, the Cowboys would be in a position to address their secondary later on, but adding Bain and Allen to the mix gives the team two day one starters and potential impact players. As long as this defense is average in 2026, Dallas should be in a position to win double-digit games and return to the playoffs.