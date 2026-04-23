2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Pittsburgh Steelers may already know what Aaron Rodgers plans on doing - it just might not be public yet. Rodgers probably gives the Steelers their best shot at success in 2026, which isn’t ideal, but it’s the hole that this franchise dug.

Pittsburgh has botched the quarterback position for years now, and until the front office takes it seriously, they’ll continue to max-out at nine or 10 wins and a first-round playoff exit. With no viable quarterback prospect in sight, the Steelers stand pat at pick 21 and take Spencer Fano, a tackle from Utah.

The interesting thing with Fano is that he may truly have the ability to play tackle, guard, or center. Given he’s a first-round prospect, the Steelers would want to settle him into one spot and have him become a mainstay there, but there could be a world where Fano slides into a guard spot and can kick outside and play tackle when needed.

Mike Onwenu of the New England Patriots is this type of player - he’s a very good guard and solid tackle when the situation arises.

Fano at 21 for Pittsburgh.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Two Utah tackles in a row? Two Utah tackles in a row! Caleb Lomu is the second Utah lineman off the board and also may have a future on the inside, but the Chargers could have other plans here. With Rashawn Slater working his way back from another major injury, a patellar tendon one, I am not so sure he’s 100 percent locked into a tackle spot.

Not only that, I’d be shocked if Slater returned to the left side - that feels like Joe Alt’s position now. Bringing in Lomu could give the Chargers a future guard if they decide he has a home there, or potentially a future right tackle.

A world where Slater kicks inside to guard and Lomu tackles up the right tackle spot feels realistic. If that does happen, two positions would be filled with one NFL Draft selection.