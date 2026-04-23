2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Philadelphia Eagles have been through the wringer this offseason, and the most dramatic thing that could happen likely won’t happen until June. Obviously, an AJ Brown trade is something that feels like it's only a matter of time.

The financial implications of a Brown trade would be much more doable for Philly after the June 1st deadline passes, and based on the team bringing in multiple new wide receivers this offseason, it feels rather obvious that a trade will happen, and it’s likely going to be to the Patriots.

The Eagles could simply take a wide receiver right here to try and ‘replace’ Brown, if the trade indeed does happen in the future, but losing Reed Blankenship in free agency was a notable loss. Furthermore, Dillon Thieneman feels like a Vic Fangio defensive back. He’s pretty versatile and should not only be able to hold up on the backend as more of a roamer, but he has the ability to play close to the line of scrimmage as well in more of a physical role.

24. Cleveland Browns - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

After trading down earlier this round and landing Lemon from USC, the Browns now take to the other side of the ball and snag Kayden McDonald from Ohio State, getting even better along the defensive line.

We did see Myles Garrett break the single-season sack record last year, and as noted previously, the Browns’ rookie class last year was stellar. With Mason Graham already along the defensive line, why not continue to stack this unit?

McDonald should be stellar against the run and recently only turned 21 years old. The Browns don’t really have a clear quarterback to take with this pick, so bolstering the trenches should be viewed as the next best thing.