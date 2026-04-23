2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

25. Chicago Bears - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Speaking of defensive tackles, the Bears still need to get more stout along the defensive line. In an offseason where the defense did see some notable change, more is needed for this team to take the next step.

What we saw in 2025 was an awesome step forward, but the defense wasn’t that great at getting to the passer and was relatively inconsistent on a down-to-down basis. Sure, they created a ton of takeaways, but we already saw why that wasn’t viewed as good enough.

Much of the secondary looks different, the team signed Devin Bush, and in this mock draft, the Bears take Peter Woods. What sticks out with Woods is his ability to play all over the defensive line.

He doesn’t necessarily fit into a certain position on the front, which could be to the defense’s benefit. If the defense plays a bit better, and we see quarterback Caleb Williams button up that completion percentage, this team could truly be special in 2026 and perhaps beyond.

26. Buffalo Bills - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Another team that has already made some notable defensive changes is the Buffalo Bills. Sean McDermott is no longer the head coach, either. With Joe Brady at the helm and Jim Leonhard as the defensive coordinator, it’s a new day for the Bills.

Defensively, Buffalo struggled to stop the run big-time last year, and the defense did get flat-out embarrassed by Bo Nix in the AFC Divisional Round as well. Leonhard, a former Broncos assistant, could bang the table for an impact player in the secondary.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would be a great pick. He’s going to be a plus run defender and does bring an element of physicality to the secondary that has been missing. For years, it felt like Buffalo cycled through some of the same players on the backend of the defense. That should stop now and in the future.