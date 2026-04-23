2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

27. San Francisco 49ers - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Someone who I view as a sure-thing pro, Blake Miller, comes off the board at pick 27 and is going to start a ton of games in the NFL. Suiting up for over 50 games in college, Miller is a pure right tackle prospect and really checks all of the boxes.

There isn’t much he can’t do and could end up being a day one starter. The 49ers have fielded fine offensive lines over the years, but it’s never felt like that unit has stuck out as being truly great, which is a problem.

Games in the NFL are won in the trenches, and with the 49ers sporting a solid quarterback in Brock Purdy and adding some offensive weapons this offseason, boosting the offensive line makes all the sense in the world. San Francisco did recently extend Colton McKivitz, but Miller should be able to find a home somewhere along the offensive line, but McKivitiz’ contract is something the team could get out of quite easily next offseason.

28. Houston Texans - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Another tackle off the board here, as the Texans snag Max Iheanachor from Arizona State at pick 28 in our final mock draft. The thing with Iheanachor has been his relative newness to the sport, while having a ton of potential and insane traits.

This could be a perfect pick for the Texans. The team signed Braden Smith this offseason on a two-year deal, but that obviously isn’t for anything long-term, so the Texans could, in theory, try and develop Iheanachor while Smith is holding down the right side of the offensive line.

And eventually, a tackle duo of Aireontae Ersery and Iheanachor could emerge. You have to give a ton of credit to GM Nick Caserio, as he went out this offseason and spent the necessary cap dollars to fix the offensive line, and added running back David Montgomery via trade.