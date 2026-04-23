2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

29. New York Jets (via KC) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

With the Chiefs having traded up, the Jets are now slated to pick 29th in our mock draft, and here they take Jermod McCoy, stopping the slide from going into the second round. McCoy has a pretty notable injury history already and might require another surgery that would be unrelated to the recent ACL tear.

However, McCoy’s tape is pretty phenomenal, so the Jets could bank on his health, as he does profile as a starting-caliber, potentially high-end cornerback. He’s an incredibly fluid athlete and very instinctive, and those are two things that immediately translate into the NFL.

With the Jets having traded Sauce Gardner, there is a clear vacancy in the secondary. At best, McCoy could come in and help fill that void as a long-term CB1 option.

30. Miami Dolphins - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Dolphins use a pick they acquired from the Broncos to select a different kind of wide receiver, taking the big-bodied Denzel Boston from Washington here at pick 30. Landing Mauigoa with their own first-round pick, the Dolphins continue to stack talent on offense.

This is also a wise idea, as in today’s NFL, it’s never been more important to be able to draft and develop on this side of the ball. Teams can go out and ‘buy’ talent on defense nowadays. Adding Boston gives the Dolphins a legitimate “X” threat and someone who could be a true no. 1 wide receiver for Malik Willis.

Miami also has a ton of other picks inside the top-100, so the front office does have plenty of resources to continue to address both sides of the ball. With some major wide receiver help needed, taking Boston here isn’t a surprise for this team. The secondary could be an area they address here if not wide receiver.