2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

31. New England Patriots - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

There isn’t a lot to love with the Patriots defensive group. It was a solid unit in 2025, but a lot of the players are simply good and nothing else. However, there isn’t a clear weakness on this side of the ball, and with additions in Dre’Mont Jones and Kevin Byard coming this offseason, the unit could remain steady.

Getting some young talent in the building along the defensive line would be a solid idea. K’Lavon Chaisson departed in free agency this offseason to the Commanders, and when you think about the Patriots old-school nature, addressing the trenches feels like a guarantee in some capacity.

For more of a long-term pick, the Pats take Zion Young from Missouri at pick 31. Young is a developmental player and surely would not have to play immediately for New England. He could share the room with Jones and Harold Landry, two quality veterans, and he might be able to sneak in some third and long pass-rush snaps if nothing else.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Seattle Seahawks could very well trade out of this pick, but if there isn’t a strong enough offer, they should stay put. Here, the Seahawks do stay put and take Colton Hood, the other cornerback from Tennessee. Seattle saw Riq Woolen leave in free agency for the Eagles, so there is a need at cornerback.

And with how strong this roster is, the front office has afforded itself the ability to draft for need, rather than zeroing in on the best player available. Hood just turned 21 years old and is a physical player who also shows flashes in run support.

Not even 6 feet or 200 pounds, Hood’s play style is bigger than that, so he should fit right in with a Mike Macdonald defense.