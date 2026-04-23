2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

3. Arizona Cardinals - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Will the Cardinals stick with the third overall pick? It seems like two things are true here, as Adam Schefter notes:

A look at Arizona’s No. 3 overall pick: pic.twitter.com/JyRfhb0qLM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2026

-The Cardinals will entertain offers to trade down if the price is right



but



-The Cardinals may also just stick at the third pick and take Jeremiyah Love, an offensive weapon from Notre Dame.

This franchise desperately needs some direction, and while Love is a great player and stellar prospect, this might not be the right way to go, but it feels like that's where things are headed. There simply might not be enough interest from other teams to move up to that third spot.

If that is the case, the Cardinals may take Love, and that's what we have happening in our final mock draft. An explosive player who offers both rushing and receiving upside, Love would immediately become the top option in the backfield. Arizona signed Tyler Allgeier this offseason, so they'd have a one-two punch that not many teams would boast.

And if nothing else, this pick could make a potential rookie quarterback in 2027 step into an ideal situation.

4. Tennessee Titans - Arvell Reese, EDGE/ILB, Ohio State

With the first three picks going the way they have in this mock draft, the Titans take Arvell Reese and add another new face to the defensive line. Having signed John Franklin-Myers this offseason and trading for Jermaine Johnson, the Titans are clearly giving new head coach Robert Saleh some familiar faces.

The Titans add Reese to the mix and get someone who could develop at either the EDGE or inside linebacker position. His home in the NFL isn't obvious at the moment, but he will have to stick at a spot.

Reese is going to be a success pro at either position, so it could just be up to team preference.