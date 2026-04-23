2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs would be making a very bold selection here, but Jordyn Tyson might have the highest upside of any wide receiver in this year's class. With Tyson, the main thing is obviously the injury concern, but there is a lot to love with him as a prospect.

And unsurprisingly, Tyson is seen going a lot lower in other mock drafts, but the Chiefs take a shot and snag him just inside the top-10 in our final mock. In 2025, we saw the wheels fall off the organization, as the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

One obvious shortcoming of this team was the lack of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Not only was the run game bottom-tier, but the pass-catchers just were not good enough.

With the Chiefs not having a running back prospect to target here at pick nine, they instead look to the wide receiver room, adding Tyson. Suddenly, the Chiefs could have something special brewing here if Tyson can stay healthy and if Rashee Rice can stay on the field and produce.

10. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Giants could feel a bit shocked if Carnell Tate falls to them at pick 10, but here we are. New York takes Tate and infuses this offense with another high-end weapon. The team has Malik Nabers in the room as well, as he's working his way back from a season-ending knee injury back in 2025.

New York also signed Isaiah Likely and could still be in a position to make a running back move at some point later on in the draft. This team is building in the right direction and surrounding Jaxson Dart with a ton of talent.