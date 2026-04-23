2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

13. Los Angeles Rams - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Rams have a wide receiver need, all of a sudden. Puka Nacua is clearly dealing with some off-field issues, and Davante Adams is old and is in the final year of his contract. It's not a stretch at all to think that Los Angeles uses pick 13 on a receiver.

They own the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick and traded their own first-rounder earlier this offseason to the Chiefs for Trent McDuffie. Not only did they do that, but they signed another Chiefs cornerback, bringing in Jaylen Watson.

Filling a desperate need like that has allowed the Rams to approach the draft with a much more targeted, needs-based approach, and given howe well this team threw the ball in 2025, it'd be a shock if they didn't try and do that just as well for 2026.

Enter Omar Cooper Jr. Perhaps a bit overdrafted here, Cooper can play in the slot and on the outside. He's also a very tough player and kind of has a linebacker mentality at the position. While far from a perfect prospect, there are Round 1-caliber qualities here that the Rams would enjoy.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

This is an ideal fit for both player and team. Vega Ioane is a blue-chip prospect and is going to be a very good guard for a long time in this league. Baltimore had bad guard play in 2025 an also lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency to the Raiders.

Ioane fits a major need and is going to feast as a run blocker. Given how 2025 went for the Ravens, much of their success will simply hinge on being able to stay healthier. Sometimes, that's all it comes down do, as the team struggled to stay healthy and did not have enough time to make up for the slow start.