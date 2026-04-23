2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Buccaneers are one of the more interesting teams in the league. After years of being atop the NFC South, dating back to the Tom Brady days, the Bucs crashed and burned near the end of the 2025 season and totally missed the playoffs, as the Carolina Panthers emerged as the division winner.

The offense took a major step back, so the Buccaneers again had to make a change on that side of the ball one year after losing Liam Coen to the Jaguars head coaching job. It's clear that the offense is where this team succeeds, but that unit no longer has Mike Evans.

There will be a transition on this side of the ball. On paper, though, the offensive line is solid, the running backs are good, and Baker Mayfield has been a prolific passer. Adding Kenyon Sadiq to the mix really brings an explosive element at a key position.

Sadiq is the best tight end in a very deep class, bringing immediate two-phase ability as a blocker and a receiver. Sure, the Bucs re-signed Cade Otton, who is also a two-phase player, but Sadiq's explosiveness and upside would make him an immediate weapon for Mayfield and the offense.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (via NYJ) - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Trade! The Chiefs trade up from pick 29, previously owned by the Rams, up to pick 16, sending the Jets down near the bottom of Round 1. The Chiefs take a gamble and snag Keldric Faulk, who is more of a size/traits player than anything.

But if Faulk can hit his ceiling, the Chiefs could end up with a high-end defensive lineman for the next decade, and given how limp this unit was in 2025, you can absolutely expect a major addition here. This is a bold move by GM Brett Veach, but one that could pay off in the long run.