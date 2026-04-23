2026 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys, Chiefs make major trades in final predictions

17. Detroit Lions - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Lions seem to have a ton of interest in Kadyn Proctor, and sometimes, that interest is 100 percent real and isn't a smokescreen at all. Earlier this offseason, long-time Lions left tackle Taylor Decker parted ways with the team, so at one of the tackle spots, a vacancy remains.

The ideal scenario, in my view, would be to bump Penei Sewell over to the left side and let him be an All-Pro over there, and then taking a pure right tackle here in Round 1, like Blake Miller from Clemson. However, Detroit might simply like Proctor and want him on their team.

The main issue with him has nothing to do with his talent, but it's really going to be about keeping his weight in check. If he can do that, he'll survive as a tackle.

If not, he'll have a future in this league at a guard spot. This would be a risky pick, but the upside at tackle is obvious.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

With the future of Jonathan Greenard up in the air, the Vikings could essentially guarantee his departure via trade by taking Akheem Mesidor at pick 18. Minnesota underwent a bit of a defensive change over the offseason, as they worked through some salary cap issues.

And given that the offense feels relatively set with Kyler Murray coming aboard as the likely QB1, the defense could be where Minnesota invests their Round 1 selection. Joining Bain, Mesidor would be the second pass-rusher from Miami to go in the first round.

The 25-year-old, funnily enough, is compared to Greenard in Lance Zierlein's NFL.com draft profile. The shoe seems to fit, so why not make this move? The age is a concern, as you'd want him to be an impact player immediately, but that is also very possible.