2026 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Complete 2nd and 3rd-round predictions

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is already in the books, and with teams heavily prioritizing the trenches on Day 1, what kind of fireworks could we see on Day 2?

The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the NFL Draft are always loaded with intrigue, and in a draft class like this, it really feels like this is where teams are going to find the most value.

Just when you though the mock drafts were over, we're going to hit you with another one. We're going to take a look at Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft and every pick in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. How will teams around the league capitalize on the depth of this class and find some gems after the 1st round?

2026 NFL mock draft: Complete 2nd-round predictions

33. San Francisco 49ers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The 49ers kick off Day 2 of the draft by addressing their defensive front. Even with Nick Bosa out for most of the year, it was stunning to see this team's lack of sack production. They were dead last in the NFL last season in sacks (20).

34. Arizona Cardinals: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

The Cardinals saw how well it worked for Seattle last year to take a big, athletic safety like Nick Emmanwori, and they steal one of their own here with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren still on the board.

35. Buffalo Bills (from Titans): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Even after picking up DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the receiver position could still be addressed with Denzel Boston sitting there for the taking. The Bills could turn around and try to flip Keon Coleman in a trade as the draft goes along, or just load up at a position that's been a problem for them.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

The Raiders have to address the interior defensive line, and Kayden McDonald might be the best run-stuffing defensive lineman in this draft. Even if he doesn't have top-tier pass rush traits, he's going to boost this team's toughness against the run immediately.

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Giants have one of the most ridiculous assemblies of pass rushers in the entire NFL right now after using the 5th overall pick on Arvell Reese. They need some additional playmakers for the secondary to take advantage of that.

38. Houston Texans (from Commanders): Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

Once one defensive tackle comes off the board on Day 2, we might start to see a little bit of a run. The Houston Texans upgraded their offensive line in the 1st round and they flip over to the defensive side with this pick, stealing Christen Miller. He might be one of the top values left on the board for Day 2.

39. Cleveland Browns: Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

One of the hottest names in the days leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft was Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes. He's an older incoming prospect at 24, but he's got outstanding ball production and can play in the slot as well as float to safety. He's going to be coveted for his athletic traits and nose for the football.

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Chiefs traded up for Mansoor Delane in the 1st round, then followed that pick up by taking Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. As they continue to revamp their defense, they land one of the top slot corners in the class in Avieon Terrell, who would fill in nicely for Trent McDuffie, who is now with the Rams.