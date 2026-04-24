2026 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Complete 2nd and 3rd-round predictions

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Bengals make it back-to-back years taking a linebacker in the second round, and this pick is desperately needed. After investing as much as they did to get Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen for that defensive front, they have to have playmakers behind them at the second level. Jacob Rodriguez had 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions last season at Texas Tech.

42. New Orleans Saints: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Gabe Jacas wasn't getting a lot of hype in the pre-draft process, but he probably should have been. He was extremely productive off the edge at Illinois and showed off his athletic traits and size in the pre-draft process. He could be the Saints' answer after saying goodbye to grizzled veteran Cameron Jordan in free agency.

43. Miami Dolphins: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

After the Dolphins let go of Bradley Chubb, they need some bigger bodies on the defensive front. They have former first-round pick Chop Robinson to continue developing, but they need some additional players to complement him.

44. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Jets have already made three first-round picks, and Jermod McCoy is somewhat like an honorary fourth. If his medicals check out, McCoy could be the best cornerback in this draft. He played like it in 2024 at Tennessee. This is a worthwhile risk at this point for the caliber of player McCoy is.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

We've got back-to-back picks here with teams taking some risks on guys recovering from major injuries. And we've seen the Ravens take risks like this in the recent past. Chris Bell is a YAC monster with outstanding size who could be a great fit for Baltimore's offense when he's physically ready to play.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

In the first round, the Buccaneers watched as Rueben Bain just fell right into their laps. They get another version of that here in the 2nd round with CJ Allen falling right to them. Allen could come in and help replace a franchise legend in Lavonte David.

47. Indianapolis Colts: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

With rumors of Kenny Moore II potentially getting traded, the Colts go with a local product and National Champion in D'Angelo Ponds to take over in the slot. Ponds is one of the top playmakers in this draft class and looks like he'll carve out a long NFL career with a lot of ball production.

48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Falcons definitely need some additional help at receiver to take pressure off of Drake London, and Germie Bernard is such a fun potential option for Kevin Stefanski. Bernard is going to be able to hit the ground running when he gets to the NFL with his hands, route running, and knack for creating offense.