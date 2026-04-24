2026 NFL Mock Draft, Day 2: Complete 2nd and 3rd-round predictions

49. Minnesota Vikings: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

This year's safety class is pretty outstanding at the top end. The Vikings were projected almost all offseason to go with a safety in the 1st round, then they took defensive tackle Caleb Banks. They still need to address that position, and AJ Haulcy is the best available. He's got throwback safety toughness with outstanding range and ball skills.

50. Detroit Lions: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Lions got their new starting right tackle in the 1st round with Blake Miller falling into their laps at 17 overall. They know they have to add more juice off the edge and Cashius Howell can bring that immediately. He may not be a finished product as an edge defender, but he can bring the heat.

51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

When you look at the Panthers, you can easily see a team that is on the cusp of making a lot more noise. They are just a couple of pieces away, and Eli Stowers could be one of the missing pieces. The Panthers struggled to get much production at all in the passing game out of their tight ends last season, and Stowers has high upside as a weapon at the next level.

52. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

At 6-feet, 190 pounds, Brandon Cisse might not have the "ideal" size but he is big enough to play outside corner at the next level. It's going to be fun to see what the Packers do with their top pick in this year's draft after the way last season ended. The cornerback position has been neglected a little bit in recent years by GM Brian Gutekunst.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the phone telling Makai Lemon that they were picking him before the Eagles jumped ahead of them and sniped him. It's clear that this team wants a playmaker who has a little bit of an edge to him, and Antonio Williams could be a nice consolation.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

With rumors of retirement in the future for both Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson, the Eagles have to start doing some future planning on the offensive line. Chase Bisontis has no business still being available in this slot, but he'd be a great steal for Philly.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

The Chargers make it back-to-back guard picks here with Emmanuel Pregnon out of Oregon. The Chargers went with one of the oldest prospects in the 1st round of the draft (Akheem Mesidor, Miami), and get another here in Emmanuel Pregnon. He's an NFL-ready presence at the guard position, and the Chargers lost former 1st-round pick Zion Johnson to the Browns in free agency.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

I love the idea of the Jaguars replacing the production and range of Devin Lloyd (Panthers) with someone like Anthony Hill Jr. Hill has to prove he can get back to the form he showed in 2024, but he's got the tools in his game to hit the ground running in a defense that will amplify his playmaking instincts.