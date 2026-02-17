2026 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles thrust back atop the NFC with amazing haul

54. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

The offensive line was a concern this year, and there also seems to be a chance that both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson retire this offseason, which would be a huge blow. Jeff Stoutland is also out of the picture, so there's that.

You could argue that the offensive line is now a Round 1 investment for the Eagles, but there are always competent free agents on the market who can fill holes. Philly opts to take Chase Bistontis at pick 54 in this mock draft to perhaps plug-and-play him from day one.

One thing Roseman has done well during his Eagles career is figuring out how to field a top-notch offensive line year over year.

68. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

The Eagles needed a pass-rush boost during the season and swung a trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jaelan Phillips. Phillips is a free agent this offseason, but he's probably going to be re-signed.

The Eagles grab Gabe Jacas from Illinois to beef up the pass rush, as even with Phillips back in the mix, the pass rush is still in need of a boost.

98. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Dallas Goedert is a free agent this offseason, and you get the sense that the Eagles aren't goingto rush to re-sign him. They could opt to draft one of the many draftable tight ends in yet another deep class at the position. The 2025 NFL Draft was the same thing.

Oscar Delp is a true in-line tight end who is going to offer a good bit as a blocker and is going to be competent as a a receiver as well. Finding those in-line tight ends seems to be getting harder and harder in the NFL, as rookie tight ends typically come into the league being plus-receivers but below-average blockers.

Delp is going to give you a little bit of both and could be a long-term starting option for the Eagles.