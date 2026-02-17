2026 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles thrust back atop the NFC with amazing haul

122. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

Standing at 6-0 and weighing nearly 230 pounds, Nicholas Singleton is a well-built running back who can begin to shave some carries off Saquon Barkley, who is approaching his age-29 season. At some point, Philly needs to begin to put a replacement plan in place, and Singleton could be that guy.

Singleton ran for nearly 3,500 yards in his four years at Penn State.

137. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Devin Moore is a 6-3 cornerback from Florida who had two interceptions and three passes defended in 2025 for the Gators. After taking McNeil-Warren in the first round, the Eagles address the cornerback room a bit later on, a position that really hurt the defense in 2025.

151. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

It was reported that the Eagles could draft a quarterback on day two of the 2026 NFL Draft by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This is a huge development, and the Eagles could have easily taken a passer before this, but Philly pulls the trigger on Taylen Green from Arkansas. Green isn't the most polished passer, but he has the size and all of the tools you'd want in a franchise quarterback.

To be blunt, Hurts isn't a quarterback that a team can consistently win with unless there is an ideal supporting cast, and that's kind of been the case with the Eagles. At some point, Philly does need to apply some pressure on Hurts, and while Green might not be a good enough prospect to do that in year one, there is always a chance the coaching staff is able to tap into his potential at some point.

179. Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

The Eagles cap-off this mock draft with Aamil Wagner, a tackle from Notre Dame. What stands out the most with Wagner is his raw athleticism, and that's really something you can't teach to anyone.