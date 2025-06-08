2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Francis Mauioga, OT, Miami

The Browns already got a quarterback earlier in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and here they add some help for the offensive line. One of the most underrated reasons why the Browns could struggle to win more than two or three games this season is the state of their offensive line right now. Francis Mauioga is one of a handful of guys who could potentially emerge as OT1 in the coming cycle of prospects.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

For the last few years, we’ve been projecting the Los Angeles Rams to take a shot on a quarterback early in the NFL Draft. Matthew Stafford is still playing at an extremely high level, so the Rams have been caught in this spot where they don’t have to plan for the long-term future, but they might pull the trigger at any time. If they get a top-10 pick from the Falcons, it might be the perfect chance to do it. LaNorris Sellers is one of a number of guys getting some top-10 offseason hype and could be a great pickup for Sean McVay.

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Miami Dolphins are one of those teams right now that just has so many potential roster issues that you can see how this team might bottom out at some point. In fact, we recently labeled the Dolphins as one of the teams that might be most likely to “sell” at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. One of the areas the Dolphins need to do some serious renovating is on the offensive lie. Spencer Fano could be a starter at tackle or guard for them.

12. Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

We’ll see how the Sam Darnold experiment works out for the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. Darnold was excellent for most of the 2024 season with the Vikings, but he’s being thrust into a completely new environment once again. Has Darnold broken through as a player and created a new floor for himself, or are the Seahawks going to be in the QB market again? We’re going to give Darnold the benefit of the doubt. The Seahawks get a playmaker for the defensive front in this scenario.