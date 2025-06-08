2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

17. Chicago Bears: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Chicago Bears did a great job of resetting on the offensive line this offseason, but general manager Ryan Poles might find his team’s biggest weakness is on the other side of the line in 2025. The Bears made a bold trade a couple of years ago for Montez Sweat, but he took a big step back in 2024. They need help off the edge and LT Overton has the potential to be a big-time sack producer at the next level. The former Texas A&M transfer is big, long, and powerful off the edge.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Minnesota Vikings had limited NFL Draft capital to work with in 2025, so they are going to have to address the secondary in 2026. The cornerback class in 2026 doesn’t look like it has any true blue-chip prospects, but NFL teams always love guys with NFL bloodlines and Avieon Terrell’s older brother AJ has carved out quite the career for himself in Atlanta. The Vikings get little bro here and he’s no slouch. He had 12 broken up passes, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles last season.

19. Houston Texans: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The Houston Texans are in a position where they can sit and take the best player on their board in almost any projected offseason scenario. One of the position groups that gets undervalued by the NFL these days is the off-ball linebacker position, and Anthony Hill Jr. is someone who could go quite a bit higher than this depending on his testing numbers. He had 113 total tackles last season and a whopping 17 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles and eight sacks. He can be a game changer.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Buccaneers were rumored to be one of the teams most heavily in on off-ball linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they stayed pretty chalk with the group they had last year. Lavonte David is back for another year with the team, seemingly an ageless wonder at this point. But the Bucs need to get younger at the position and CJ Allen could be the perfect fit with his range, athleticism, and three-down abilities.