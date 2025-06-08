2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

21. Denver Broncos: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

The Denver Broncos have invested heavily in the offensive line under head coach Sean Payton and that should be expected to continue in 2026. There are a number of developmental late-round guys on the roster right now, but with Luke Wattenberg set to hit free agency in 2026, the Broncos might go after a first-round player on the interior line who can play either center or guard. Slaughter could step right in and keep one of the best offensive lines in the league humming.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

The Chargers lost Joey Bosa in the 2025 offseason and signed veterans Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree to new deals. That’s pretty indicative of the state of the position in Los Angeles right now, even though Tuli Tuipulotu is an underrated edge player who deserves more recognition than he gets. Dani Dennis-Sutton will be a familiar face for Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter and could be a fantastic value for the Chargers late in the first round. They’ve got to find a way to upgrade the defensive front, especially off the edge.

23. Green Bay Packers: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

For two offseasons in a row, the Packers have not really gone after guys in the NFL Draft to upgrade their situation at the cornerback position. With former first-round pick Eric Stokes officially gone and Jaire Alexander maybe having one foot out the door already, the cornerback discussion is going to come up yet again in 2026. DJ McKinney has the size (6-foot-2) that GM Brian Gutekunst covets at the position and could be a Day 1 starter for Green Bay.

24. San Francisco 49res: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The San Francisco 49ers reloaded their roster in 2025, but there’s only so much you can do with just one offseason. With Robert Saleh coming back in the fold, the Niners decided to save the offensive line reload for 2026 and instead chose to emphasize the defense early and often in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2026 NFL Draft is going to need a bit more of an offensive focus after the team’s massive investment in Brock Purdy. Caleb Lomu can come in and potentially start at tackle or guard.