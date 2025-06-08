2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Cincinnati Bengals have to do everything in their power to upgrade the defensive side of the ball through the draft over the next couple of seasons with how much money they’ve spent to keep the band together offensively. They’ve got some trouble in paradise with 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart, but assuming he’s going to get that situation figured out, he’s going to need more help on the defensive front. Caleb Banks is a big, long player who can create havoc from a number of alignments.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Shockingly, we don’t have a single wide receiver coming off the board in this 2026 NFL mock draft projection until this point. The wide receiver crop in 2025 was uninspiring, and barring someone else stepping up, the 2026 group might be even worse. But beauty is in the eye of the beholder and one of the best players in the class is former Colorado transfer and Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson. With the Rams getting one year of Davante Adams, they might be in the market for another playmaker to join LaNorris Sellers in this scenario.

27. Washington Commanders: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The Washington Commanders are hoping to duplicate and even build off of their success as a team in 2024 when they reached the NFC Championship Game, but they have done a shockingly bad job at upgrading their defensive front this offseason. There’s still time for the Commanders to try and make some moves to upgrade their situation there, but it’s more likely we’re looking at this team using a 2026 1st-round pick on the pass rush. Matayo Uiagalelei had 10.5 sacks last year and is just scratching the surface.

28. Buffalo Bills: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Depending on how the board falls, the Bills could absolutely be in the mix for a first-round receiver. Keon Coleman showed some nice stuff as a rookie with the Bills, but needs to take that next step in 2025. The Bills re-signed Khalil Shakir, an after-the-catch demon, but they could still look to upgrade the weaponry around Josh Allen. Antonio Williams is a favorite target of Cade Klubnik and should see his draft stock soar as a result.