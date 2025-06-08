2026 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-round predictions with quarterbacks galore

29. Detroit Lions: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

The Detroit Lions still need a lot on the defensive side of the ball, even though that was the clear area of this team that had to be improved after the 2024 season. They also might have serious needs on the interior offensive line a year from now. The secondary is an area where the Lions are taking some calculated risks on guys they’ve invested high draft capital in, but if it doesn’t work out, they’ll be back to the drawing board.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

When you look at the Baltimore Ravens roster right now, you just don’t see a ton of pressing areas of need. This team simply needs to add playmakers on both sides of the ball and continue investing in the trenches so they can replace guys who end up getting paid on the open market. They could look to someone like Deontae Lawson late in next year’s first round, a player who is very experienced as a four-year starter at Alabama with the ability to take on blocks and make plays in coverage.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Dillon Thienaman, SAF, Oregon

The Kansas City Chiefs had bigger fish to fry in the 2025 offseason, but their defensive backfield has taken some significant hits in recent years. They lost L’Jarius Sneed last year and let Justin Reid walk in free agency in 2025. The loss of Reid could be felt more than anyone in Kansas City seems to expect. Dillon Thienaman is a Purdue transfer at Oregon this year who had six interceptions in 2023 and could prove himself to be one of the best ballhawks in the country yet again in 2025.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Auburn

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best and most complete rosters in the NFL, but have they nearly maximized their investment in AJ Brown at the wide receiver position? It’s possible they could still get a couple more really good years out of him, but it’s also possible they could try to maximize his value by trading him in the near future. Eric Singleton Jr. is a transfer from Georgia Tech whose stock could skyrocket in a new situation this season.