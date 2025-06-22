2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

19. Houston Texans: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Houston Texans somewhat surprisingly decided to do a full-on renovation project with their offensive line in the 2025 offseason. Maybe it was a year late or maybe they did too much at once, but they are putting CJ Stroud in an interesting position in 2025. Regardless, he spent way too much time on his back last season, and if it happens again this year, the Texans are going to be in big trouble. They have to continue investing in the offensive line after using a second-round pick on Aireontae Ersery in 2025.

Key X-factor this season: Offensive line must do a better job protecting CJ Stroud, and the young receivers have to step up quickly.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

I’m guessing CJ Allen is going to be a very popular 2026 NFL mock draft pick for the Buccaneers in the coming months. This is not a roster with a ton of pressing needs, so folks are going to have to dig a little bit to find one until the Bucs prove they have some serious weaknesses on the field. The one area of the team that I was surprised to see them sort of pass on upgrading this offseason was off-ball linebacker. You’ve got the ageless wonder in Lavonte David out there, but this is a question mark for the Bucs in 2025.

Key X-factor this season: Can the Bucs get Haason Reddick to actually show up and play to the level he's capable of? If they can get good production out of Reddick, they'll be a tough team to beat.