2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

21. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos upgraded their tight end position this offseason with the addition of veteran Evan Engram on a two-year deal. Engram should be a huge impact player on the Broncos’ offense, but he only signed a two-year deal and has injury concerns throughout his career. The tight end position in this year’s draft doesn’t look great right now, but there’s a chance for Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq to step up and become the top player in the class. He’s already the #1 tight end for ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

Key X-factor this season: Bo Nix cannot be the one carrying the offense all season. If the Broncos can add a competent running game and better consitency from the receivers, this could be a top-5 team in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting (and staying) a little long in the tooth off the edge this coming season. While they moved on from the oft-injured Joey Bosa (who signed with the Buffalo Bills), they wound up giving new contracts to both Khalil Mack (34) and Bud Dupree (32). It’s not that the Chargers have no talent off the edge, but they need to get younger. Dani Dennis-Sutton looks like the latest Penn State pass rusher to make a smooth transition to the NFL after racking up 8.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles last season.

Key X-factor this season: Chargers running game making life extremely easy on Justin Herbert. The Chargers invested heavily in their run game, signing Mekhi Becton and Najee Harris in free agency and adding Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft.