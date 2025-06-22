2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

I’m trying to figure out a way to make a joke here about it not mattering who the Bengals select in this spot, they’re not going to try to sign him anyway. All kidding aside, the Bengals basically just need to take offensive guys off the list here in the 1st round and focus strictly on the defensive side of the ball. They legitimately might be in an unprecedented situation with Shemar Stewart to the point that they need to go back-to-back edge rushers just to get someone in the building, but the defensive front is a safe bet. Caleb Banks is a fringe first-round player at this point, but would be a good fit for the Bengals if they’re in the market to sign rookies

Key X-factor for this season: The defense cannot be incompetent. This is an offense that can outscore anybody, so long as the defense comes up with a few big stops each game.

26. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

As tough as the 2025 NFL Draft class felt at the wide receiver position, the 2026 draft class is even worse at the moment. Guys could still emerge, but it would be wild to see one of the positions most coveted by the NFL year after year not get picked until 26th overall. The distinction of WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft class is very much up for grabs, and it would be fitting for a school like Clemson to have that player emerge. This was once a true wide receiver factory. Antonio Williams had 11 touchdowns last season and will likely be the top target for projected #1 overall pick Cade Klubnik.

Key X-factor this season: The Commanders might have the worst assembly of pass rushers in the entire NFL. That could be a major issue over the course of this season.