2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

27. Los Angeles Rams: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

The Rams went after a quarterback earlier in this mock draft projection and here they address the back end of their defense. This is a team that’s been rumored to be in on the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes once again, and it’s obvious to see why. As good as the Rams have been the past couple of years defensively, especially reloading the roster on that side of the ball since they won the Super Bowl, their secondary talent is lacking. This is a strong incoming cornerback class and Malik Muhammad could be a nice value for the Rams late in round one.

Key X-factor this season: The Rams need their older veterans offensively to stay healthy and produce at the level they've been capable of throughout their careers. Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams could key another Super Bowl run for this team.

28. Buffalo Bills: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Buffalo Bills have invested in the wide receiver position, but the 2025 season will tell us if they’ve invested enough. They re-signed Khalil Shakir to a big-money deal and he’s proven to be one of the best in the league after the catch. They obviously feel like Keon Coleman can continue to develop. It will be fascinating to see if the Bills can hit on someone like free agent receiver Josh Palmer or one of the other guys they’ve brought in as a dart throw. If not, they can afford to throw a 1st-round pick at receiver. Jordan Tyson was outstanding for ASU after transferring away from Colorado.

Key X-factor this season: The defensive front staying healthy is crucial. The Bills added a bunch of risky players on the defensive line and need them to all be ready to go for January.