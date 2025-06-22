2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

29. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

I was a little shocked to see the way the Detroit Lions approached reloading off the edge in 2025. That is to say, they didn’t really reload at all. The Lions are banking on Aidan Hutchinson returning to his top form as quickly as possible, and while we all hope that happens, there were no contingency plans made. I have a feeling the Lions are going to be scrambling for help off the edge as we get closer to the season. Gabe Jacas had a nice year last year at Illinois, racking up 8.0 sacks, 3 FF, and 13 TFLs. He could be a darkhorse 1st-round player heading into the 2025 college season.

Key X-factor this season: Aidan Hutchinson's health will determine the success of this defense yet again. The coordinators both leaving after the 2024 season will also be something to monitor closely.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

The idea of Ja’Kobi Lane going somewhere in the 20s or 30s of the 2026 NFL Draft might look silly in just a handful of months. The 6-foot-4 receiver out of USC is just 20 years old and had 12 touchdowns on 43 receptions last season. He’s got outstanding hands and body control, and at one point late last season had six straight catches that went for touchdowns. The Ravens don’t have many roster needs and can afford luxuries like this to keep supporting Lamar Jackson with top-tier talent as long as they have him around.

Key X-factor this season: Health might be the only thing that prevents this Ravens team from running the table. And just the fact that it's nearly impossible to win every game in the NFL. Otherwise, what are the weaknesses here?