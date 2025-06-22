2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the back end of their current championship window, but you just expect another window to come flying open at any point in time. As long as the rest of the NFL lets this team keep its continuity on the coaching staff, players will continue to rotate in and out and play well for this team. Steve Spagnuolo has his defensive backfield always playing at a high level but he needs more talent there. Dillon Thieneman is a name to watch at Oregon this coming season and could help the Chiefs replace veteran Justin Reid, who left for the Saints in NFL Free Agency.

Key X-factor this season: Replacing Joe Thuney and Justin Reid. The Chiefs will have an inexperienced player at both left tackle and left guard.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

We know the Philadelphia Eagles love to draft players in the trenches, and we also know they love to draft players from Georgia.

That’s good news for Christen Miller, in this case. It just feels like Miller is the next breakout star for the Georgia defensive line and no team will value that more than the Philadelphia Eagles and GM Howie Roseman. The Eagles lost a number of key players defensively this offseason, but the toughest one to replace might be Milton Williams on the defensive line. As much as the Eagles invest there, they always are looking to replenish talent and bring pass rush in waves from the inside out.

Key X-factor this season: The Eagles need their young players on the defensive front to step up yet again after the departures of players like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham.