2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

3. Tennessee Titans: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

If the Titans are this bad in 2025, I think they still need to make sure they don’t abandon their investment in Cam Ward. Some teams go year to year with quarterback investments, and picking high in next year’s draft, it could be tempting to move on. But you already do some advance scouting for the next class when you make a decision like the Titans did to take Ward, so they’ve got to do work to surround him with talent on both sides of the ball. This team has nothing to speak of right now off the edge.

Key X-factor for this season: The organization buying Cam Ward as a franchise quarterback. The Titans know their roster is a work in progress, but Ward can prove himself to be a franchise player regardless.

4. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The New York Giants are in another brutal situation if they’re picking this high. They have the talent on paper on both sides of the ball to be much more competitive than this, but they need the Jaxson Dart pick to be a hit. I’m going to say they give Dart at least a year on the job to figure out if he can be something for them. If Dart doesn’t play much in 2025 and the Giants stink, they could change their GM and coach, which would put them in prime QB territory here. If Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are still around, they’ll take the best player on the board.

Key X-factor for this season: Getting a fair evaluation on Jaxson Dart. The current regime traded up to make Dart a 1st-round selection, so they've got to see what he can do. Unless Russell Wilson is playing at an other-worldly level, getting Dart at least six starts is crucial.